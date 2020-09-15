Advertisement

Effects of wildfire being seen in Ohio, Michigan

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Massive wildfires in the western United States and Canada are creating so much havoc they have affected the weather in northwestern Ohio and southeastern Michigan.

Smoke from the wildfires is hopping a ride on the wind and traveling around 2,000 miles to the viewing area. Viewers have noticed a hazy sky and odd coloration of the sun and moon.

The smoke is between 13,000-16,000 feet above ground. In fact, some satellite images have shown its nearly impossible to see Lake Erie from space.

The wildfires have burnt through 6 million acres, about 1/5 the size of Ohio.

If you’d like to submit a photo you’ve taken of the unique sky, you can send them here.

