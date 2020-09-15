Effects of wildfire being seen in Ohio, Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Massive wildfires in the western United States and Canada are creating so much havoc they have affected the weather in northwestern Ohio and southeastern Michigan.

Smoke from the wildfires is hopping a ride on the wind and traveling around 2,000 miles to the viewing area. Viewers have noticed a hazy sky and odd coloration of the sun and moon.

Did you notice the gray to white sky? The sky is cloud free...so what is going on? The record wildfires out west have produced a thick trail of smoke that is a few miles above the ground and it is covering our entire skyline at the moment. pic.twitter.com/fB2cZM49zX — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) September 14, 2020

The smoke is between 13,000-16,000 feet above ground. In fact, some satellite images have shown its nearly impossible to see Lake Erie from space.

The wildfires have burnt through 6 million acres, about 1/5 the size of Ohio.

Holy Smokes! Take a look at this....Both yesterday and Sep 4th were sunny, highs in the 70s with low humidity, but wildfire smoke was the one difference. There was so much of it Monday, you could hardly make out Lake Erie from space. Solar radiation was cut down by 41%. pic.twitter.com/YM4AQASlX7 — Ross Ellet (@RossElletWX) September 15, 2020

