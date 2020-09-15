First Responder of the Week: Findlay officer stopping crime before it starts

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay Police Officer Brian White is different from most cops. His office resembles a classroom. His desk sits full of heaping binders containing thank you cards from countless grateful students. And his secret weapon to stop crime in its tracks -- stickers.

"A lot of kids of course when you pull them over, you flip on the lights, they think they’re in trouble, they think they did something wrong, and then they get all scared. But then they realize oh were just there to give you a free ice cream ticket, saying good job for wearing your helmet. So it kind of gets rid of that mindset that every time we’re around you’re in trouble,” said White.

The artwork, letters, and notes of children fill the walls of Brian White's office, thanking him for his service. (Jack Bassett)

“You know stickers really make a difference. An officer gets out of the car, an officer hands a kid a police badge sticker. Even in our world, that’s not really a big deal, but to that kid, it makes their day,” said White.

Brian is a Crime Prevention Officer. As part of his job, he travels to schools, educating children about laws, safety, and ways to avoid crime. Officer White has interacted with thousands of kids in the Findlay community over his 5-year run with crime prevention.

Officer White explains that his role in crime prevention is centered around creating a community focus and building relationships. (Jack Bassett)

Brian’s wife Teressa has been by his side for over 20 years.

“To be involved with him every step of the way... Watching him get sworn into the Findlay police department 16 years ago, through this journey of trying to become parents,” said Teressa White.

Findlay Police Officer Brian White stands surrounded by his graduating police academy peers. (Jack Bassett)

For years Brian and Teressa have tried to start a family of there own, with no success. But now at the end of the month, following countless impacts on children across the community, Brian and Teressa will officially impact their own children. The Whites will be adopting two girls they’ve been fostering for more than three years.

“To watch him grow, not just as an officer but a man, and now to a real legal official dad is ... It’s fantastic,” said Teressa White.

Officer White is now ready for his most difficult case yet, being a father of his own.

“That’s actually been a blessing in disguise with this job, it helped me prepare for my own children. Right, because now I know how to interact with them and get down to their level and communicate,” said Brian White.

