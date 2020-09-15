Advertisement

Lawsuit challenges mandatory masks for school children

Parents claim violation of rights
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than two dozen families are filing a lawsuit against the state of Ohio’s mandatory mask mandate for school children. The lawsuit is filed in Putnam County and Plaintiffs say they are hoping to get a temporary injunction at least until the case can be heard in court.

There are two main arguments in the suit. The first argument is that the director exceeded his legal authority in issuing the mask order. And the second is that the order violates a number of constitutional rights including the right to religious liberty.

