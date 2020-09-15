Lima man arrested in connection with fatal crash

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lima man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash from August.

Bradley C. Pepple, 44, was arrested and incarcerated at the Allen County Jail.

Pepple is suspected of being the driver of the pickup truck which struck and killed Chance Edwards, 18, on N. Dixie Highway in Bath Township on Aug. 25. Edwards was not in her vehicle when she was struck.

Pepple has been charged with failing to stop after an accident, a felony of the third degree.

