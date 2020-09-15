Local woman pleas guilty to lesser charge in animal cruelty case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ashley Roderick, the woman accused of animal cruelty in the case of a dog found near death, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Tuesday. Roderick had previously pleaded not guilty to two charges after she surrendered “Bogey” a pit bull who was severely neglected and immediately hospitalized.

On Tuesday, Roderick pleaded guilty to prohibitions concerning companion animals, a first-degree misdemeanor. She will be sentenced on October 27th.

Bogey was taken in by the folks at the Lucas County Pit Crew and cared for by a foster family. He has had had to have multiple surgeries, including the removal of one eye, and his vision is limited in the other, but the folks at the Pit Crew say that isn’t slowing him down a bit. They are hoping he will be able to be adopted soon now that the case has worked its way through the court system.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.