ODOT hosting hiring events for winter seasonal positions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is hosting three hiring events to fill approximately 65 winter seasonal positions across northwest Ohio. The events are scheduled for:

• Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ODOT District 2 district garage, 317 E. Poe Rd., Bowling Green (Applicants will be checked-in in the northwest corner of the parking lot near the gate, and someone will bring you back to the garage when space becomes available)

• Tuesday, Oct. 13, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at ODOT District 1 district office, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima

• Tuesday, Oct. 20, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at ODOT District 1 Defiance County maintenance garage, 2340 Baltimore Rd., Defiance

Plowing snow is the primary job responsibility for winter seasonal positions, but employees may also be asked to perform other operational duties.

Districts 1 and 2 service the counties of Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood, and Wyandot.

During these winter seasonal hiring events, applicants will undergo a driving record check and take the required physical abilities test prior to being interviewed by a manager for the position. Applicants will be required to wear a face covering during the job fair.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent; a valid class A or B commercial driver’s license (CDL) with a tanker endorsement, without air brake restriction; and three months of training or experience in basic equipment operation.

The salary is $18.05 per hour. The positions are temporary, and benefits are not provided. Both districts are looking for people who are available to work 40 hours a week from December through March. On-call and part-time options may be available.

Previous experience plowing snow is not necessary. Training is available for applicants who meet the basic requirements.

Applicants planning to attend one of the hiring events are encouraged to apply in advance: careers.ohio.gov and search by organization for “Transportation – District 01” or “Transportation - District 02”.

