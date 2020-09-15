Advertisement

Ohio School Report Cards due Tuesday, but they’ll look different

By Kayla Molander
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Students get their report cards in the spring, but in September it’s the schools' turn to get graded. But, like everything else, the pandemic is wreaking havok on the department of Education’s grading system.

This is the time of year that makes superintendents a little nervous. They are about to receive their report cards. But the superintendent in Ottawa Hills says he’s not worried this year. That’s largely because there’s not a whole lot to report.

Schools and districts usually receive letter grades from the state in multiple categories, like student achievement, gap closing, and supporting at-risk students. But most of those results rely heavily on test scores, and students didn’t take those tests in the spring.

So this year, schools are not receiving grades; instead, a small amount of data will be released, such as graduation rate and teacher qualifications.

“Now, with it being so different, the question is, should we even have state testing anymore, should there even be a report card? When the pandemic has changed everything?" asks Ottawa Hills Local Schools superintendent Dr. Adam Fineske.

The school report cards are set to be released later Tuesday.

