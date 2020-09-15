Police searching for missing autistic youth

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old autistic youth is missing in Toledo after he left Child Services Bureau early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Liberty on a report of the youth banging on a door. They saw Nathan Cole walking in the 900 block of E. Broadway.

Police were unable to locate Cole’s mother or any other caretaker, so custody was turned over to CSB. Shortly after he was dropped off, Cole left the CSB location on Adams St. on foot.

At this time, there is no picture available. He was last seen wearing an oversized green hoodie with a red shirt underneath, light gray shorts, and black and red tennis shoes.

