Programs offering utility assistance for eligible Ohioans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Income-eligible Ohio residents can qualify for assistance maintaining their utility service through the Ohio Development Services Agency and Pathway, Inc. through the HEAP Summer Crisis Program.

The program helps eligible Ohioans pay an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. This year, the program will run from July 1 until September 30.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Examples of conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, etc.

This year, households that were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill are also eligible for assistance.

Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required appointment. This year appointments will be held over the phone. To schedule a phone interview appointment call, 567-803-0010.

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill, or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $45,850.00.

Also new this year, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

Individuals interested in receiving Summer Crisis assistance must have a phone interview with Pathway, the local HEAP provider. Customers must provide the following items at the time of their appointment:

• Proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members

• A copy of the applicant’s social security card and numbers for everyone in the household regardless of age

• Valid, government-issued photo identification (i.e., a driver license)

• Proof of total income for the last 30 days for everyone 18 years of age and older. Self-Employed households must provide 12 months of income documentation (e.g., ledger, prior year tax transcript).

• Seasonal income households must provide 12 months of income documentation.

• If the household states zero income or falls below 30% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG), tax transcripts and verification of non-filling of returns for all 18 years of age and order are required.

• If the household states zero income or falls below 30 % of the FPG; Social Security printout(s) child support printouts(s) ODJFS food and cash printout(s) for everyone in the household.

• Letter of support if required.

• Current utility bills for gas and electric regardless of account status

• Documentation of co-payment if required

• Proof of disability

• A copy of the applicant’s lease is required, if the utility services are off or being transferred to another address.

Pathway offers SCP services at the Pathway, Inc. Office at 505 Hamilton Street, Toledo OH 43604.

All Appointment Methods will be conducted via phone interview.

1. Schedule an appointment using the 24/7 automated phone line, 567-803-0010.

2. Schedule a same-day appointment – Wednesdays and Thursdays, 567-803-0017

3. Schedule a PIPP re-certification ONLY – Call Friday to receive a Mon-Tues Timeslot, 567-803-0017

4. Apply online at energyhelp.ohio.gov

