September 15th Weather Forecast

More Sunshine Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be sunny with wildfire smoke aloft. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s. Some lingering smoke is possible tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50. Wednesday will be warmer with a high near 80. There is a slim chance of an isolated shower on Thursday, then it will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s late week with lows in the 40s. Lots of sunshine continues through the 7-day outlook.

