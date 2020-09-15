Advertisement

The Blade Holiday Parade canceled over coronavirus concerns

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A holiday tradition in Toledo is being canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Blade’s annual Holiday Parade has been canceled, the newspaper’s leadership announced Tuesday.

“The parade’s success actually is part of the issue,” Blade President and General Manager Kurt Franck said in a story on The Blade’s website. “How can you keep more than 600 parade participants, and 25,000 spectators socially distant?”

This year would have marked the parade’s 33rd year taking to the streets of downtown Toledo.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lima man arrested in connection with fatal crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Bradley C. Pepple has been charged with failing to stop after an accident, a felony of the third degree.

News

Programs offering utility assistance for eligible Ohioans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Income-eligible Ohio residents can qualify for assistance maintaining their utility service through the Ohio Development Services Agency and Pathway, Inc. through the HEAP Summer Crisis Program.

News

Toledo Police RSVP program celebrating 20 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
RSVP partners with the Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio and trains volunteers on subjects such as first aid, Adult Protection Services, scam prevention, and consumer protection.

Back to School & Beyond

Ohio School Report Cards released, but they look different

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Without test scores, there's not a lot to grade.

Latest News

News

Ohio school report cards due today

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Traffic moving again on I-475 past Central Ave.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Crash slows traffic Tuesday morning.

News

Toledo woman shot at same address as Sunday fatal stabbing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to TPD.

News

Ohio State Representative Derek Merrin is proposed a bill that would amend an existing law.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Ohio State Representative Derek Merrin is proposed a bill that would amend an existing law regarding the Ohio Safety Officers College Memorial Fund.

News

Childhood cancer survivor facing another huge battle

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Cody Wood beat cancer at the age of three, now he’s hoping for a lung transplant before his 12th birthday.

News

OSU lawsuit against Big Ten holds little weight, but could have other benefits

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
A University of Toledo law professor says the potential lawsuit might not be successful but could force schools to move forward on season.