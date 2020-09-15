The Blade Holiday Parade canceled over coronavirus concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A holiday tradition in Toledo is being canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Blade’s annual Holiday Parade has been canceled, the newspaper’s leadership announced Tuesday.

“The parade’s success actually is part of the issue,” Blade President and General Manager Kurt Franck said in a story on The Blade’s website. “How can you keep more than 600 parade participants, and 25,000 spectators socially distant?”

This year would have marked the parade’s 33rd year taking to the streets of downtown Toledo.

