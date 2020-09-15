Advertisement

Toledo Police RSVP program celebrating 20 years

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special program of the Toledo Police Department is celebrating its 20th anniversary in September.

The Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol, “strives to foster a partnership with community members to assist in keeping a watchful eye on those citizens that, through family situations or health reasons, need attention,” according to a press release.

The program was organized under now-retired Toledo Police Sgt. Anita Madison and marked its first visit on Sept. 19, 2000.

“The Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol program provides invaluable resources to some of the most vulnerable citizens in our community,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral. “The program is a critical contribution provided by Toledo Police in conjunction with the Area Office on Aging and I am proud of the assistance provided by our volunteers to those in Toledo who otherwise may not have much support.”

RSVP partners with the Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio and trains volunteers on subjects such as first aid, Adult Protection Services, scam prevention, and consumer protection.

Toledo Police Officer Kathleen Mohr currently oversees RSVP, coordinating and supervising 65 active volunteers who regularly check on the safety and well-being of more than 90 recipients.

To become a RSVP volunteer or to receive program services, contact Officer Mohr at 419-936-3720.

