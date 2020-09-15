Advertisement

Toledo woman shot at same address as Sunday fatal stabbing

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was shot and taken to the hospital late Monday night from the same address as a fatal stabbing Sunday morning.

According to Toledo Police, the call came in around 11:40 p.m. The woman shot Monday was suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The call was to a residence in the 1700 block of Wyndhurst, the same address where police found Marcus Odoms stabbed 11 times just one day prior.

There is no one in custody in either crime. Police are continuing to investigate both.

