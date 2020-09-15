Advertisement

TPS leaders say there’s no room for testing during a pandemic

Dr. Durant weighs in on incomplete report card, and the state mandate to test K-3rd graders by September 30th.
Ohio Department of Education is requiring that students from Kindergarten to third grade go through mandatory testing by the end of the month but school leaders say that's unreasonable.
Ohio Department of Education is requiring that students from Kindergarten to third grade go through mandatory testing by the end of the month but school leaders say that's unreasonable.(WSAW)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Schools across the area have had to make major changes to deal with the coronavirus pandemic going into the 2020-2021 school year. For most, that means online remote learning or hybrid learning, spending some time in the classroom and some online. Despite these changes, the Ohio Department of Education is requiring that students from Kindergarten to third grade go through mandatory testing by the end of the month. Leaders in the Toledo Public School system say that’s unreasonable since those tests evaluate social skills, something difficult to measure with social distancing.

“At the end of the day, doing an assessment of kindergartners which requires social evaluation,” explains TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant. “They have to interact among peers but we are requiring social distancing. What we are finding is that parents are saying, no way am I putting my child in the mix interacting with other children."

Dr. Durant says he would rather focus on getting students out of remote learning, making sure students and teachers are safe and healthy, and bringing back programs and athletics for students.

“Those are the things that keep me up at night, not testing or so forth,” he says. "We understand where our kids are at. At the end of the day, I put my confidence in our educators and teachers, because they go above and beyond each and every day in providing personal sacrifices in order for our children to learn.”

Testing also played a role in the most recent Ohio Department of Education annual report cards for area districts, which were released on Tuesday. Eighty percent of the results are based on spring test scores, but spring tests were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Parents can learn about the educational level of their teachers and attendance, but they will learn little about their school’s progress or growth.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit challenges mandatory masks for school children

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
More than two dozen families are filing a lawsuit against the state of Ohio’s mandatory mask mandate for school children.

News

RSVP Celebrates 20 years

Updated: 40 minutes ago
RSVP Celebrates 20 years

News

Downtown Toledo restaurant adds igloos to extend outdoor dining

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Williams
A downtown Toledo restaurant is adding igloos to its patios this winter.

News

Local woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in animal cruelty case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Ashley Roderick pleaded guilty to prohibitions concerning companion animals, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Latest News

News

LaRose says ballot dropbox ruling ‘didn’t change anything’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Ohio Democratic Party had filed a lawsuit against LaRose over a directive that prohibited counties from adding secure drop boxes anywhere but the election board.

News

Effects of wildfire being seen in Ohio, Michigan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Smoke from western wildfires can be seen in this area.

Wildfire smoke seen in Ohio, Michigan

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Police searching for missing autistic youth

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Nathan Cole left the CSB office on Adams St. early Tuesday morning and hasn't been seen since.

News

ODOT hosting hiring events for winter seasonal positions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Hiring events will be held in September and October.

News

The Blade Holiday Parade canceled over coronavirus concerns

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
This year would have marked the parade's 33rd edition.