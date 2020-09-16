Advertisement

Customers looking for options after paying for furniture they didn’t get

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More people are coming forward with their stories of trying to get the furniture they paid for from a Sylvania Township store. It turns out there aren’t a lot of options for the customers, and we may see more issues like in this COVID world.

The owner of Monroe Furniture at the corner of Monroe Street near Whiteford Road has not been located yet. There are a few things for customers in this situation that may get them some money back.

A lonely, empty desk is still the only piece of furniture you’ll find inside Monroe Furniture these days. The 13abc I-Team has now heard from four viewers who say they’ve paid for furniture they didn’t get.

“There is a certain unavoidable risk in dealing with any company,” said Dick Eppstein from the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB also received several complaints about Monroe Furniture recently. Eppstein and his team have tried to contact the owners but have received no response. With businesses struggling amid COVID-19, this kind of thing may become more common.

“We’re going to be seeing businesses going out of business. We’re going to see it. We’re already seeing some of them, some of them unintentional,” Eppstein. “A lot of businesses are going to close and go out of business because they just cannot support themselves.”

At this point, we don’t know if the owners simply ran out of money or this was a group trying to take people’s money. If it’s a crime, that’s when the police or the attorney general’s office could step in.

“Did the company intend to cheat people. They opened up, took a bunch of orders, they took a bunch of down payments, a bunch of deposits, and then disappeared,” said Eppstein.

We don’t know if that happened here. There is one more complicating factor the I-Team learned about Monday. Sylvania Township police are investigating an employee’s death in the store in June. The Lucas County Coroner’s office says the cause of death is still pending more testing, but investigators on the scene say drug paraphernalia was found in the bathroom with the victim.

The victim’s mother told the I-Team in a statement Monday when she heard the store name resurface: “I was sick to my stomach because I always thought they had something to hide regarding my daughter’s death.”

Here are a few things customers can do if you’re in a situation like this:

If you paid with a credit card, dispute the charge. That’s your best route.

You could check your homeowner’s insurance policy, maybe you could make a theft claim.

You could also register a complaint with the Better Business Bureau or the Attorney General. If a crime was committed and they can get some money back, you may get some of that.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sports

Big Ten announces football to return in October

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The conference announced daily testing for players and team personnel, beginning Sept. 30.

News

Toledo toddler treated for accidental drug overdose

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The child is expected to be OK.

News

Summer Crisis energy program available to more people than ever

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Energy assistance programs during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Heavy wildfire smoke returns to Toledo area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ross Ellet
Some smoke could reach the ground tonight.

News

Salvation Army begins holiday fundraising campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The organization expects to help up to 155 percent more people than an average year.

News

Friends and family gathered Tuesday to remember Nareon Grier, who was shot and killed Friday.

Updated: 10 hours ago
Friends and family gathered Tuesday to remember Nareon Grier, who was shot and killed Friday.

News

John Skelton, father of three missing boys, denied parole

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
John Skelton, the father convicted in the disappearance of his three boys, was denied parole, according to the boys' mother on Facebook.

News

Lawsuit challenges mandatory masks for school children

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
More than two dozen families are filing a lawsuit against the state of Ohio’s mandatory mask mandate for school children.