Enjoy Momentum 2020 at your own pace

The art-based festival includes scavenger hunts and online performances.
This mural at 17th and Adams is yarn on a chain link fence.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An eye-catching art installation on a chain link fence is a work-in-progress at 17th and Adams. It’s a temporary mural. One that’s interactive because you can play “I Spy." It’s also part of Momentum Toledo Festival 2020.

This mural was created by Toledo artist Street Spun.
This mural was created by Toledo artist Street Spun.(Tony Geftos)

Getting out into the community is the key to this year’s festival, according to Momentum Toledo Festival Manager Crystal Phelps. Instead of focusing on in-person concerts and mass gatherings along the waterfront, as in years past, Momentum 2020 will turn your attention to murals and sculptures. Some have been in place for years. Others, such as the yarn mural, are brand new.

This temporary art installation at 17th and Adams is part of Momentum 2020
This temporary art installation at 17th and Adams is part of Momentum 2020(Tony Geftos)

Along with discovering art in person, you can enjoy the experience of live performances at home. Plus, an online marketplace, maps to installations, and works of art in a digital format. CLICK HERE: Momentum Toledo.

