Enjoy Momentum 2020 at your own pace

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An eye-catching art installation on a chain link fence is a work-in-progress at 17th and Adams. It’s a temporary mural. One that’s interactive because you can play “I Spy." It’s also part of Momentum Toledo Festival 2020.

“So, this is Toledo’s what I believe to be the first fiber art yarn mural by local artist Street Spun. You may have seen some of her other bright yarn bombs around the community.”

Getting out into the community is the key to this year’s festival, according to Momentum Toledo Festival Manager Crystal Phelps. Instead of focusing on in-person concerts and mass gatherings along the waterfront, as in years past, Momentum 2020 will turn your attention to murals and sculptures. Some have been in place for years. Others, such as the yarn mural, are brand new.

Along with discovering art in person, you can enjoy the experience of live performances at home. Plus, an online marketplace, maps to installations, and works of art in a digital format. CLICK HERE: Momentum Toledo.

