Advertisement

Everything you need to know about voting in Ohio this election season

We’ve assembled some information and resources to help you navigate this election season.
The 2020 general election is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
The 2020 general election is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Election 2020 is fast approaching and things are going to look a little different this year. In addition to the next President of the United States, voters will have to decide between a number of options for voting during a pandemic. From vote-by-mail to early and in-person voting, there are a lot of questions. We’ve assembled some information and resources to help you navigate this election season.

Important Dates and Deadlines

Last Day to Register to Vote: October 5th

Early Voting: October 6th-November 2nd

Mail-in Ballots Must Be Postmarked By: November 2nd

General Election: November 3rd

Mail-in Ballots Must Be Received By: November 13th

Registering to Vote

You must register or update your voter registration for the November 3rd election no later than October 5th. If you do so after that date, your registration will be valid for the next election cycle.

You can register or update your registration online or by using a paper form.

Absentee and Mail-in Voting

Absentee (also referred to as mail-in voting) has been greatly expanded this election cycle to allow more people to vote safely without concerns over coronavirus exposure.

The steps for mail-in/absentee voting are:

  1. Print and fill out an absentee ballot request form through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office or local Board of Elections.
  2. Mail that request form to your local board of elections.
  3. Board of Elections will mail you an official ballot.
  4. Fill out and sign your ballot.
  5. Using appropriate postage, mail your ballot back to the Board of Elections by November 2nd OR drop off your completed and signed ballot to the ballot drop box outside your Board of Elections (or other designated location) by November 3rd.

Early Voting

If you would prefer to vote in person, but want to skip the Election Day crowds, you can participate in Early Voting from October 6th through November 2nd. Early Voting takes place at your local Board of Elections Office in all counties except Lucas County.

Lucas County residents who wish to participate in Early Voting should go to the Ohio Means Jobs building at 1301 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43604.

In-person Voting

Even with expanded mail-in/absentee voting this election, there is still an opportunity to vote in person on Election Day if that is your preferred method. Polls in Ohio will open at 6:30 AM on November 3rd and will close at 7:30 PM. You can find your polling place by clicking here.

The state is looking for more poll workers this year since the majority of poll workers is usually made up of people in higher-risk categories for the virus. If you’re interested in signing up to be a poll worker, click here.

More Information/Resources

Secretary of State’s website

Find your county’s Board of Elections

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Vote

Federal health official takes leave of absence amid furor over coronavirus response meddling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Coronavirus

US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year.

Coronavirus

Supreme Court to stick with arguments via telephone, for now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being treated for cancer and five of her colleagues also age 65 or older, the court is taking no chances that putting the justices in close proximity to each other might make them more vulnerable to catching the virus.

National

Yoshihide Suga named Japan’s prime minister, succeeding Abe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new prime minister has said he will pursue Abe’s unfinished policies, and that his top priorities will be fighting the coronavirus and turning around an economy battered by the pandemic.

Latest News

Your Vote

In town hall, Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage

Updated: 8 hours ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic causes image to plummet internationally

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, a median of just 15% of people in 13 nations believe the U.S. has done a good job handling the coronavirus crisis.

Your Vote

Science mag makes first endorsement in 175 years, taps Biden

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The editorial sharply condemned Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as seeking cutbacks in scientific funding and hobbling the U.S. response to climate change.

Your Vote

Israel signs pacts with 2 Arab states: A ‘new’ Mideast?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN, MATTHEW LEE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The bilateral agreements formalize the normalization of the Jewish state’s already thawing relations with the two Arab nations in line with their common opposition to Iran and its aggression in the region.

National

Police leaders pressed Rochester to keep Prude video secret

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly released emails show Rochester police commanders urged city officials to hold off on publicly releasing body camera footage of Daniel Prude’s suffocation death because they feared violent blowback if the video came out during nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Your Vote

Biden courts Latino voters in 1st trip to Florida as nominee

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A win for Biden in Florida would dramatically narrow Trump’s path to reelection. But there are mounting concerns that Biden may be slipping in the state, particularly with influential Latino voters.