Everything you need to know about voting in Ohio this election season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Election 2020 is fast approaching and things are going to look a little different this year. In addition to the next President of the United States, voters will have to decide between a number of options for voting during a pandemic. From vote-by-mail to early and in-person voting, there are a lot of questions. We’ve assembled some information and resources to help you navigate this election season.

Important Dates and Deadlines

Last Day to Register to Vote: October 5th

Early Voting: October 6th-November 2nd

Mail-in Ballots Must Be Postmarked By: November 2nd

General Election: November 3rd

Mail-in Ballots Must Be Received By: November 13th

Registering to Vote

You must register or update your voter registration for the November 3rd election no later than October 5th. If you do so after that date, your registration will be valid for the next election cycle.

You can register or update your registration online or by using a paper form.

Absentee and Mail-in Voting

Absentee (also referred to as mail-in voting) has been greatly expanded this election cycle to allow more people to vote safely without concerns over coronavirus exposure.

The steps for mail-in/absentee voting are:

Print and fill out an absentee ballot request form through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office or local Board of Elections. Mail that request form to your local board of elections. Board of Elections will mail you an official ballot. Fill out and sign your ballot. Using appropriate postage, mail your ballot back to the Board of Elections by November 2nd OR drop off your completed and signed ballot to the ballot drop box outside your Board of Elections (or other designated location) by November 3rd.

Early Voting

If you would prefer to vote in person, but want to skip the Election Day crowds, you can participate in Early Voting from October 6th through November 2nd. Early Voting takes place at your local Board of Elections Office in all counties except Lucas County.

Lucas County residents who wish to participate in Early Voting should go to the Ohio Means Jobs building at 1301 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43604.

In-person Voting

Even with expanded mail-in/absentee voting this election, there is still an opportunity to vote in person on Election Day if that is your preferred method. Polls in Ohio will open at 6:30 AM on November 3rd and will close at 7:30 PM. You can find your polling place by clicking here.

The state is looking for more poll workers this year since the majority of poll workers is usually made up of people in higher-risk categories for the virus. If you’re interested in signing up to be a poll worker, click here.

More Information/Resources

Secretary of State’s website

Find your county’s Board of Elections

