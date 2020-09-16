Advertisement

Find a food box distribution location near you

These events are scheduled to take place almost daily throughout the month of September.
The Toledo Nothwestern Ohio Food Bank is providing drive up distribution events.
The Toledo Nothwestern Ohio Food Bank is providing drive up distribution events.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is working to keep people around the area fed, despite continued concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. People and families in need are able to attend one of a series of food box distribution events to receive badly needed food and supplies.

These events are scheduled to take place almost daily throughout the month of September. All distribution events are drive-up and non-contact so as to keep volunteers, families, and communities safe. Those looking to participate in the drives will need to pre-register with the food bank and bring a photo ID.

Participants are also asked to remain in their vehicle and to ensure that there is enough space in their vehicle’s trunk to place the food boxes as volunteers will not be allowed to go inside the cab of any vehicle to load.

For more information on dates, locations, and registration for these events, visit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank’s website.

13abc is also partnering with the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, Dave White Chevrolet, and Sautter’s Market locations for the 2020 Hope for the Hungry food drive. If you’re interested in providing donations of food or funds, click here for information.

