Heavy Wildfire Smoke Returns

Smoke Aloft Goes Coast To Coast
Wildfire Smoke For Wednesday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wildfires near the west coast have engulfed more than 6 million acres in flames. That heavy smoke and the river of air aloft have joined forces to push wildfire smoke across the majority of the United States. Smoke about 3 miles above the ground blocked 41% of the incoming solar radiation on Monday in northwest Ohio and created interesting sunrises and sunsets through Tuesday despite the fact the worst of the smoke had drifted out of the area. Now satellite imagery and computer models show that it is likely that wildfire smoke concentrations 2 to 3 miles above the ground will increase through the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night. As a cold front approaches the area, some of that smoke may drift toward the surface into the early morning hours on Thursday. The smoke outlook improves Thursday afternoon and Friday as the wind shifts out of the north.

41% Drop In Solar Radiation
