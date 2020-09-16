John Skelton, father of three missing boys, denied parole

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - John Skelton, the father convicted in the disappearance of his three boys, was denied parole, according to the boys' mother on Facebook.

Tanya Zuvers shared the news Tuesday, as a community that holds out hope that “Andrew, Alexander, & Tanner be found and brought home” approaches the ten-year anniversary of their disappearance.

John Skelton was DENIED PAROLE!!! He is not eligible again for TWO MORE YEARS!!! Posted by Missing ~ Skelton Brothers, Morenci, Michigan on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Skelton was convicted of unlawful imprisonment and sentenced to 10-15 years in prison back in 2011.

OFFICIAL FAMILY STATEMENT... Today, our family received a letter from the Michigan Department of Corrections, Parole... Posted by Missing ~ Skelton Brothers, Morenci, Michigan on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

