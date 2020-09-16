Lucas Co. Clerk of Courts warns of scam targeting individuals, businesses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Businesses and individuals are being targeted by a scam from a nonexistent Lucas County department.

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts is warning county residents of a scheme where individuals and businesses receive correspondence from the Tax Processing Unit of the Lucas County Public Judgement Records, demanding payment to the State of Ohio for nonpayment of taxes.

There is no department by that name. The Clerk of Courts through its Judgement Lien section deals with tax liens. An example of the letter can be found below.

