Man wanted after allegedly hitting woman with frying pan, stabbing her

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a felonious assault.

Robert McCullough, 64, is accused of hitting a female victim with a frying pan and stabbing her with a kitchen knife. McCullough is 6-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and TPD are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect. He is known to frequent the 2800 block of Lagrange and has ties to the 2600 block of Fulton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NOVFTF at 866-492-6833 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

