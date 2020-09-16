Advertisement

Man wanted after allegedly hitting woman with frying pan, stabbing her

Robert McCullough is wanted in connection with a felonious assault.
Robert McCullough is wanted in connection with a felonious assault.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a felonious assault.

Robert McCullough, 64, is accused of hitting a female victim with a frying pan and stabbing her with a kitchen knife. McCullough is 6-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and TPD are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect. He is known to frequent the 2800 block of Lagrange and has ties to the 2600 block of Fulton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NOVFTF at 866-492-6833 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Attempt to Locate: Robert Mccullough (64), is wanted for Felonious Assault in which a female victim was hit in the head...

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lucas Co. Clerk of Courts warns of scam targeting individuals, businesses

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Businesses and individuals are being targeted by a scam from a nonexistent Lucas County department.

News

U.S. Department of Justice awards grant money to combat violence against women

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Programs at the University of Toledo and Heidelberg University received grant money.

News

Find a food box distribution location near you

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTVG Staff
These events are scheduled to take place almost daily throughout the month of September.

News

Wood County Museum hosting 19th annual Scarecrow Contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Scarecrows will be displayed from Oct. 14-25.

Latest News

News

UT hosting International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The event will be held virtually on Zoom and feature more than 100 speakers and 70 breakout sessions.

News

Wood County senior centers remaining closed through November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The restrictions and guidelines put in place by the state will keep the WCCOA Senior Center locations closed to the general public.

News

Michigan motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sports

Big Ten reverses course, announces October return for football

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The conference announced daily testing for players and team personnel, beginning Sept. 30.

News

Toledo toddler treated for accidental drug overdose

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The child is expected to be OK.

News

Customers looking for options after paying for furniture they didn’t get

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
More people are coming forward with their stories of trying to get the furniture they paid for from a Sylvania Township store.