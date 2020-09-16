Michigan motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. (WTVG) - Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday night after they were involved in a serious crash in South Rockwood, Michigan.

According to the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police, two people were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Carleton Rockwood Rd. A car turned left onto Stoneridge Lane in the path of the motorcycle, which struck the vehicle.

The two occupants of the motorcycle, a 49-year-old man and his 16-year-old son were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Their identities and conditions were not released.

The driver of the car was arrest for OVI and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

