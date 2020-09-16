Advertisement

Ohio Secretary of State calling on 17-year-olds to serve as poll workers

(WSAZ)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Even though they’re unable to vote in the upcoming election, there is a way for some teenagers to play a role in the 2020 election. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is putting out a call for 17-year-old Ohio residents to serve as poll workers.

With more than 65 percent of Ohio poll workers being age 61 or older, there is a concern many may choose not to serve this November due to the impact of COVID-19.

Students who serve as poll workers will earn around $100-$150. They can also receive community service hours, extra credit in school, and a boost to their college applications.

Sign up at VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy.

