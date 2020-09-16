Advertisement

One person stabbed to death at Adrian Meijer

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an initial call to the store just after 12:30 PM on Wednesday.
Police are on scene at the Meijer store in Adrian, MI following reports of a person stabbed.
Police are on scene at the Meijer store in Adrian, MI following reports of a person stabbed.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Adrian police are investigating after a man was killed in the sporting goods section of the Meijer in Adrian. According to police, both the victim and the suspect are white men and the police say the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an initial call to the store just after 12:30 PM on Wednesday. The exact circumstances leading up to the incident have not been released. The suspect was arrested inside the store and is being treated at Bixby Hospital. No charges have been filed in the incident yet and identities are being withheld pending family notification.

Man stabbed to death inside Meijer

Posted by 13abc on Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Authorities believe this is the vehicle of the suspect in the Meijer stabbing in Adrian, Mich. on September 16, 2020.
Authorities believe this is the vehicle of the suspect in the Meijer stabbing in Adrian, Mich. on September 16, 2020.(WTVG)

