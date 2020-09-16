One person stabbed to death at Adrian Meijer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Adrian police are investigating after a man was killed in the sporting goods section of the Meijer in Adrian. According to police, both the victim and the suspect are white men and the police say the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an initial call to the store just after 12:30 PM on Wednesday. The exact circumstances leading up to the incident have not been released. The suspect was arrested inside the store and is being treated at Bixby Hospital. No charges have been filed in the incident yet and identities are being withheld pending family notification.

Man stabbed to death inside Meijer Posted by 13abc on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Authorities believe this is the vehicle of the suspect in the Meijer stabbing in Adrian, Mich. on September 16, 2020. (WTVG)

