Advertisement

Owens Community College offers new fast track program.

The three year pilot program is designed to provide academic and personal support that aims to close the completion gap
Owens Community College offers new Fast Track program
Owens Community College offers new Fast Track program(WTVG)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College is offering a new fast track program that puts students on an accelerated path to earning their degree.

Students are required to enroll full time (12 credits) and meet with a success coach twice a month, who will assist them with navigating their degree pathway, campus culture, and learning to juggle their competing demands such as family responsibilities and work.

Students participating in the program will have access to Fast Track Program activities, events, and resources where they will meet fellow students and learn new skills. They will also receive a $50 a month incentive, as long as they remain eligible.

Placement in the program is limited to 60 students. The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 25. Interested students should fill out an application and email it to james_jackson11@owens.edu.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

One killed at Adrian Meijer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an initial call to the store just after 12:30 PM on Wednesday.

News

Pop-up coronavirus testing comes to Scott Park

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
No appointment or referral from a doctor is required to be tested.

News

Ohio Secretary of State calling on 17-year-olds to serve as poll workers

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
With more than 65 percent of Ohio poll workers being age 61 or older, there is a concern many may choose not to serve this November due to the impact of COVID-19.

Making A Difference

TFRD firefighter assists Hurricane Laura rescues

Updated: 1 hour ago
A firefighter is making his heroic return back to Toledo after being deployed with rescue crews in Louisiana, searching through the rubble left behind by Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

Crimestoppers

Fugitive wanted for felonious assault charges caught

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
A call-in tip helped authorities apprehend McCullough.

News

Lucas Co. Clerk of Courts warns of scam targeting individuals, businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Businesses and individuals are being targeted by a scam from a nonexistent Lucas County department.

News

U.S. Department of Justice awards grant money to combat violence against women

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Programs at the University of Toledo and Heidelberg University received grant money.

News

Find a food box distribution location near you

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
These events are scheduled to take place almost daily throughout the month of September.

News

Wood County Museum hosting 19th annual Scarecrow Contest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Scarecrows will be displayed from Oct. 14-25.

News

UT hosting International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The event will be held virtually on Zoom and feature more than 100 speakers and 70 breakout sessions.