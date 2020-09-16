Owens Community College offers new fast track program.

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College is offering a new fast track program that puts students on an accelerated path to earning their degree.

Students are required to enroll full time (12 credits) and meet with a success coach twice a month, who will assist them with navigating their degree pathway, campus culture, and learning to juggle their competing demands such as family responsibilities and work.

Students participating in the program will have access to Fast Track Program activities, events, and resources where they will meet fellow students and learn new skills. They will also receive a $50 a month incentive, as long as they remain eligible.

Placement in the program is limited to 60 students. The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 25. Interested students should fill out an application and email it to james_jackson11@owens.edu.

