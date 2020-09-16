Pop-up coronavirus testing comes to Scott Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cars lined up in the parking lot of the University of Toledo-Scott Park on Wednesday as residents arrived to take advantage of pop-up coronavirus testing provided by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

On-demand testing is available at the location both Wednesday and Thursday from 12 PM to 6:30 PM and patients do not need an appointment or a referral from a physician to be tested for the virus, which is provided at no cost.

This pop-up location is not your only opportunity to receive COVID-19 testing in Lucas County. Community testing programs have been set up, and a number of large pharmacies have implemented their own testing system. You can find more information about testing sites and availability HERE.

