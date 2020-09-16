Advertisement

Salvation Army begins holiday fundraising campaign

(WLUC)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army has already started its annual holiday fundraising campaign.

The organization expects to serve up to 155 percent more people this year with Christmas assistance. At the same time, it could see a 50 percent decline in fundraising money.

Due to COVID-19, there is less traffic at retail locations, and people are struggling financially.

Since March, the Salvation Army has provided more than 100 million meals and 1.5 million nights of shelter.

Last year, the organization introduced KettlePay, allowing people to donate electronically with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle.

Or you can text “kettles” to 91999 or donate at rescuechristmas.org.

