September 16th Weather Forecast

Rain Possible Tonight, Sunny Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with high levels of wildfire smoke aloft making a return. Highs will be around 80. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low in the middle 50s. A few showers are possible after midnight into early Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon turns sunny with less smoke aloft. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Friday through Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s.

