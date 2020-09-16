Advertisement

Toledo toddler treated for accidental drug overdose

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 16, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 2-year-old is expected to survive after it ingested an unknown drug in the home.

Toledo emergency crews were called to a home in the 2200 block of Stirrup Lane on Monday evening for an accidental overdose. The mother told police the toddler swallowed an unknown drug that belonged to her or her friends. The drug was later suspected to be an opiate.

The 2-year-old began to act strange, lay down, and went unconscious. The toddler regained consciousness and vomited.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There are no charges filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

