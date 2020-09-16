Trump to make Toledo campaign stop on Monday
An airport rally is scheduled for 7 o’clock at Toledo Express Airport
Sep. 16, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Donald Trump will make his second campaign stop in Toledo next week Monday.
His campaign announced a Great American Comeback Event at the Grande Air hangar at the Toledo Express Airport for September 21, starting at 7 p.m.
General admission doors open at 4 p.m.
