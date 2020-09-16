Advertisement

U.S. Department of Justice awards grant money to combat violence against women

University Hall Clock Tower front-view during Spring.<br />CD-959
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women has awarded more than $2.3 million to Northern Ohio organizations.

The University of Toledo is receiving $299,999 in grants to reduce domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking on campus programs.

Heidelberg University in Tiffin receives $299,946 to reduce domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking on campus programs.

For more information on the Office of Violence Against Women, visit the Department of Justice’s website.

