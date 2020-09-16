UT hosting International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is hosting the 17th Annual International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference on Sept. 23, 24, and 25.

This year, the event will be held virtually on Zoom and feature more than 100 speakers and 70 breakout sessions.

“We are in a unique position this year with hosting our conference virtually as we will be able to reach thousands of more individuals from all over the world who would not have had the opportunity to travel to attend our conference,” Dr. Celia Williamson, Distinguished University Professor and director of the UToledo Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute, said. “Our top priority is to keep everyone safe while still fulfilling our mission of uniting the global community to learn, connect and collaborate to combat human trafficking and promote social justice.”

For a full schedule or to register, visit the conference website.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.