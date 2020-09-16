Advertisement

UT hosting International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is hosting the 17th Annual International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference on Sept. 23, 24, and 25.

This year, the event will be held virtually on Zoom and feature more than 100 speakers and 70 breakout sessions.

“We are in a unique position this year with hosting our conference virtually as we will be able to reach thousands of more individuals from all over the world who would not have had the opportunity to travel to attend our conference,” Dr. Celia Williamson, Distinguished University Professor and director of the UToledo Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute, said. “Our top priority is to keep everyone safe while still fulfilling our mission of uniting the global community to learn, connect and collaborate to combat human trafficking and promote social justice.”

For a full schedule or to register, visit the conference website.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wood County Museum hosting 19th annual Scarecrow Contest

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Scarecrows will be displayed from Oct. 14-25.

News

Wood County senior centers remaining closed through November

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The restrictions and guidelines put in place by the state will keep the WCCOA Senior Center locations closed to the general public.

News

Michigan motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sports

Big Ten reverses course, announces October return for football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The conference announced daily testing for players and team personnel, beginning Sept. 30.

Latest News

News

Toledo toddler treated for accidental drug overdose

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The child is expected to be OK.

News

Customers looking for options after paying for furniture they didn’t get

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
More people are coming forward with their stories of trying to get the furniture they paid for from a Sylvania Township store.

News

Summer Crisis energy program available to more people than ever

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Energy assistance programs during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Heavy wildfire smoke returns to Toledo area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ross Ellet
Some smoke could reach the ground tonight.

News

Salvation Army begins holiday fundraising campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The organization expects to help up to 155 percent more people than an average year.