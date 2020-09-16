Advertisement

Wood County delays reopening of senior centers

The centers closed back in March due to COVID-19
All senior centers within Wood County will delay reopening due to new COVID-19 regulations.
By Christina Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Senior citizens will have to wait a little bit longer for in-person activities in Wood County. The Wood County Committee on Aging is delaying the reopening of all 8 senior centers in the county. The State of Ohio is giving senior centers the green light to reopen on Monday, September 21 but Denise Niece, the Executive Director of the Wood County Committee on Aging says they will not be ready by then.

There are strict guidelines from the state that require all staff, volunteers, and seniors taking part in services have a negative COVID-19 test first. Niece says the state will be supplying the tests but they need time to get a process in place.

Another requirement, in addition to baseline testing, is continued “strategic testing” each week thereafter for some participants.

Niece says she knows how important it is to give senior citizens a chance to socialize but they want to make sure everyone is safe to return first.

All senior center locations within Wood County, including Perrysburg, Rossford, Walbridge, Grand Rapids, Pemberville Wayne, North Baltimore, and the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green will remain closed until November 3, 2020.

At that time, Niece says the Wood County Senior Center in BG will reopen. All of the other satellite locations will follow suit in a phased reopening.

Meanwhile, seniors can still access programming virtually through the Wood County Committee on Aging’s website or Facebook page.

All meals are still being delivered. Instead of offering community meals, every senior that is signed up receives a hot meal delivered to their home Monday-Friday. If you live in Wood County and are age 60+ and need meals or additional assistance, call the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419-353-5661.

