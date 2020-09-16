Wood County Museum hosting 19th annual Scarecrow Contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Individuals, families, and organizations are invited to create a scarecrow for display on the grounds of the Wood County Museum.

The 19th annual Scarecrow Contest is free to enter and will feature cash prizes provided by sponsors. First place wins $100, second place wins $50, third place wins $25, and the 16-and-under prize is $25.

Make scarecrows at home then bring the finished creation to the Wood County Museum from 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Fence posts will be provided.

Scarecrows will be on display from Oct. 14-25. Museum grounds are open from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset.

Registration deadline is Oct. 11. For contest rules and regulations, visit the Wood County Parks website.

