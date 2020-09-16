Advertisement

Wood County senior centers remaining closed through November

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Despite an announcement by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that senior centers throughout the state would reopen in September, the Wood County Committee on Aging said senior centers in the county will not open until Nov. 2.

The restrictions and guidelines put in place by the state will keep the WCCOA Senior Center locations in Perrysburg, Rossford, Walbridge, Grand Rapids, Pemberville, Wayne, North Baltimore, and the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green closed to the general public.

Current requirements and guidelines released by the Ohio Department of Aging in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Health require the following to occur prior to reopening:

• Requires testing of all senior center staff and volunteers (initial baseline and at least once every other week thereafter).

• Requires strategic testing of participants with an initial baseline and at least once every other week thereafter.  Note: this is still being clarified as to how many people and demographics.

• The State will support the training of the WCCOA registered nurse to conduct the testing (for staff, volunteers, and identified participants, supply nasal test kits, lab capacity, baseline, and repeat testing).

• All services will be by appointment only once we have satisfied the requirements to reopen.

The WCCOA will continue to offer modified services, including online programming via its Facebook page and Zoom meetings. For a schedule of these programs and/or additional information, please contact Programs@wccoa.net or by calling the office at 419.353.5661 or 1.800.367.4935.

Adults who participate at the Senior Center dining sites are encouraged to take advantage of home-delivered meals. If you are a Wood County resident (age 60+), in need of home-delivered meals or other assistance, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or via email at WCCOA@wccoa.net.

