100 days after storm, renovation of Sandusky State Theatre well underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly a century of Sandusky history was jeopardized in one night of wicked winds this summer -- and 100 days after the storm, renovation is well underway now at the Sandusky State Theatre.

As executive director Chris Parthemore recalls: “We lost the entire back portion of the theatre, it fell in on itself and into the road surrounding the area, but fortunately no one got hurt and we’ll be able to rebuild it.”

Bent beams and broken bricks were the end result of storms rolling through the city the evening of June 10th, but this historic building is already getting a new lease on life. “We have finished mitigating potential damage to the rest of the building -- shoring up walls, clearing debris,” says Parthemore, “and we’re just now getting to the point where we’re starting construction.”

Many signature items in the auditorium were spared the worst of the storm, including the iconic chandelier. “The roof collapsed right up to the chandelier,” Parthemore recalls, “but it was somehow saved. We lowered it down, so it’s safe and sound inside the building right now. We were also able to save the console for the [original 1928] Page organ. Some of the pipes in the wall were damaged, but we’ll be able to replace those to have the Page organ playing again as well.”

That’s music to the ears of residents who share countless memories of acts big and small through the decades. “We’ve had Willie Nelson, Shirley Temple, Wayne Newton, B.B. King on the stage... there’s been a lot of people here. The theatre’s had tough times before, but the community’s been supportive so far, and they’ll continue to support us, wanting to see it back open.”

There’s no set timeline for reopening yet, but Parthemore says the theatre will retain its treasured past: “We’ll try and keep it as historically accurate as possible. When you walk into the auditorium, it should look incredibly similar to what it did before. We also want to take advantage of the process, and make sure we’re setting the theatre up for success in the future as well.”

