Advertisement

100 days after storm, renovation of Sandusky State Theatre well underway

Historic building suffered partial collapse in June 10th wind event; chandelier, organ saved
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly a century of Sandusky history was jeopardized in one night of wicked winds this summer -- and 100 days after the storm, renovation is well underway now at the Sandusky State Theatre.

As executive director Chris Parthemore recalls: “We lost the entire back portion of the theatre, it fell in on itself and into the road surrounding the area, but fortunately no one got hurt and we’ll be able to rebuild it.”

Bent beams and broken bricks were the end result of storms rolling through the city the evening of June 10th, but this historic building is already getting a new lease on life. “We have finished mitigating potential damage to the rest of the building -- shoring up walls, clearing debris,” says Parthemore, “and we’re just now getting to the point where we’re starting construction.”

Many signature items in the auditorium were spared the worst of the storm, including the iconic chandelier. “The roof collapsed right up to the chandelier,” Parthemore recalls, “but it was somehow saved. We lowered it down, so it’s safe and sound inside the building right now. We were also able to save the console for the [original 1928] Page organ. Some of the pipes in the wall were damaged, but we’ll be able to replace those to have the Page organ playing again as well.”

That’s music to the ears of residents who share countless memories of acts big and small through the decades. “We’ve had Willie Nelson, Shirley Temple, Wayne Newton, B.B. King on the stage... there’s been a lot of people here. The theatre’s had tough times before, but the community’s been supportive so far, and they’ll continue to support us, wanting to see it back open.”

There’s no set timeline for reopening yet, but Parthemore says the theatre will retain its treasured past: “We’ll try and keep it as historically accurate as possible. When you walk into the auditorium, it should look incredibly similar to what it did before. We also want to take advantage of the process, and make sure we’re setting the theatre up for success in the future as well.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police pursuit ends in serious injury crash on Telegraph near Alexis

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
A police pursuit on Telegraph ended in a crash, Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed Thursday.

News

100 days after storm, renovation of Sandusky State Theatre well underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The historic building partially collapsed during a storm on June 10th, and is showing plenty of progress in the rebuild so far.

News

Amazon is close to opening its new facility in Rossford

Updated: 1 hours ago
It is one of six robotic Amazon fulfillment centers in Ohio

News

Former Rossford officer indicted on stalking charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Glen Goss Jr. faces two counts of stalking, two counts of Unauthorized Use of the Law Enforcement Automated Database System, and one count of Tampering With Evidence.

Latest News

News

Springfield High students eager to vote

Updated: 4 hours ago
Springfield High School students held a drive-thru voter registration drive on Thursday.

News

Springfield High students eager to vote

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

TPS awarded $4.8 million in lawsuit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
In addition to Toledo, Cleveland and Dayton are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

News

New study: Ohio ranks low in voter data privacy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
One of the major findings from the study shows that at least 11 states don’t have any laws on the books about how voter lists can be used.

News

Toledo Public Schools announce return to classroom

Updated: 8 hours ago
Toledo Public Schools announced that they are switching to a hybrid learning model at the end of October.

Back to School & Beyond

TPS students returning to classroom with hybrid model in October

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
City League football also to return for the fall season.