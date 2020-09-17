Advertisement

18-year-old, two juveniles charged in murders of Cleveland detective, one other

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old has been indicted in the murder of a Cleveland Police officer and another man a parking lot earlier this month.

David McDaniel was indicted in the murders. Two others -- Brittany Cremeans, 24, and Antonio Darby, 27 -- were also charged for their subsequent roles in the murders.

“Sadly, these types of random, senseless homicides happen in our community nearly every day. This time the victims were a police officer on duty to make our community a better place and a citizen who volunteered to assist him,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said. “Two families are now without fathers and the entire community is left heartbroken due to yet another instance of senseless gun violence.”

McDaniel has been indicted on four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Cremeans and Darby have been each indicted on two counts of obstructing justice and one count of tampering with evidence.

According to authorities, McDaniel and two juveniles approached the detective’s vehicle on Sept. 3 and fired multiple rounds, striking both victims before running away. Upon being shot, the victims were incapacitated and crashed into a nearby playground.

Both juveniles face numerous charges in juvenile court, including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault.

McDaniel and the 17-year-old juvenile were arrested on September 6. The 15-year-old was arrested on September 8.

The investigation also revealed that Cremeans and Darby lied about their roles to law enforcement and helped dispose of the suspected murder weapons.

McDaniel is currently being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on $3 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Cremeans and Darby will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. October 1.

