180th Fighter Wing conducting night flights Thursday

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan could see fighter jetes from the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing in the air tonight.

The 180th is scheduled to perform training flights at night. Residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

While training flights normally occur during daylight hours, F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

