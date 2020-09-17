Advertisement

Bryan infant’s death ruled homicide

Emergency room
Emergency room(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bryan infant’s death has been ruled a homicide after he was injured last week and died Tuesday at a Toledo hospital.

According to the report issued by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, 2-month-old Alexander Jondreau died from abusive head trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

According to Bryan Police Capt. Christopher Chapa, the baby’s father was watching the child on September 11. The baby allegedly fell off the bed, and the father rushed him to a local hospital. From there, the baby was life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.

On Monday, Cody Jondreau, 25, was charged with felonious assault in Bryan Municipal Court. Records show he caused non-accidental life-threatening trauma to a 9-week-old baby. Records do not specify his relationship to the baby.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

TPS announces return to school plan

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
City League football also to return for the fall season.

Crime

Findlay woman leads police on a chase up I-75

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Rebecca Evans was found to have several warrants from Findlay Municipal Court and an active warrant from Auglaize County.

News

180th Fighter Wing conducting night flights Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Residents may see or hear fighter jets taking off and landing until around 11:30 p.m.

News

Springfield students helping people register to vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The drive-thru event is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today.

Latest News

News

Springfield students to hold drive-thru registration event

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Going the right way

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Toledo man combats violence by starting program to teach sign language and chess.

Health

Henry County reports increased COVID-19 cases at long-term care facility

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Northcrest Rehab and Nursing Center in Napoleon has 40 staff members and 60 residents who as of Wednesday afternoon all tested positive for COVID-19. Eight people tied to this facility died due to the virus and this is all according to the Henry County Health Department.

Regional

Voter registration deadline nears

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The deadline for registration for the November 3 election is October 5 at 9 p.m.

News

Board of Elections looking for young poll workers, not preparing for additional ballot boxes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The Lucas County Board of Elections Director says they will follow the directive of the Secretary of State, and are hoping to recruit high school seniors as poll workers.

News

Keith Carswell hates to see violence in Toledo so he took action last month.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Keith Carswell hates to see violence in Toledo so he took action last month.