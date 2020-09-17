Bryan infant’s death ruled homicide

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bryan infant’s death has been ruled a homicide after he was injured last week and died Tuesday at a Toledo hospital.

According to the report issued by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, 2-month-old Alexander Jondreau died from abusive head trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

According to Bryan Police Capt. Christopher Chapa, the baby’s father was watching the child on September 11. The baby allegedly fell off the bed, and the father rushed him to a local hospital. From there, the baby was life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.

On Monday, Cody Jondreau, 25, was charged with felonious assault in Bryan Municipal Court. Records show he caused non-accidental life-threatening trauma to a 9-week-old baby. Records do not specify his relationship to the baby.

