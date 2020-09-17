Advertisement

Findlay woman leads police on a chase up I-75

Toledo Police light bar
Toledo Police light bar(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Findlay woman led police on a chase up I-75 early Wednesday morning before she was arrested and taken to jail.

Around 2:16 a.m., Findlay Police attempted to stop a vehicle for following to close to another vehicle and a turn signal violation in the 800 block of W. Trenton Ave. The vehicle failed to stop, continuing westbound and entering the northbound I-75 ramp.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on the ramp. As the officer approached, the vehicle accelerated north on I-75, reaching speeds of 92 mph.

The vehicle exited the interstate at CR 99, where it continued through a red light and eventually struck a guardrail.

The driver exited the vehicle and started to run on foot before she was detained by officers. She was identified as Rebecca C. Evans, 41, of Findlay.

Evans was found to have several warrants from Findlay Municipal Court and an active warrant from Auglaize County. She was also in possession of illegal narcotics.

She was arrested on the warrants and new charges of failure to comply and possession of drugs. After being treated and released by a hospital, she was taken to the Hancock County Justice Center.

