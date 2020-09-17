Former Rossford officer indicted on stalking charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Rossford police officer who resigned in June amid allegations that he was contacting women on social media after pulling them over, has been indicted in Wood County on multiple felony charges Wednesday..

Glen Goss Jr. faces two counts of stalking, two counts of Unauthorized Use of the Law Enforcement Automated Database System, and one count of Tampering With Evidence.

