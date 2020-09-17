New study: Ohio ranks low in voter data privacy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new study looks at how well states are protecting voter data and the answers might surprise you, especially when it comes to Ohio.

The study closely examined the information that is publicly available when it comes to voter data and how easy that info is to access. Points were given for things like HTTPS-protected sites and captcha security measures. Other points were added for what voter information was deemed confidential.

One of the major findings from the study shows that at least 11 states don’t have any laws on the books about how voter lists can be used.

Ohio did not earn high marks in the analysis.

“Ohio is ranked particularly low, the second-worst of all the states in terms of privacy, mainly because its voter is available to anyone, anyone can go online and download entire voter lists for any precinct in Ohio and get anyone’s names, addresses their precinct, their voter ID and all that stuff. They do not have to make an account; they do not have to sign any paperwork. They can just go download it,” says Paul Bischoff.

Researchers say the highest score was 47. Ohio got 15.5 points. Michigan also scored low, with just 18 points.

Study authors say how the states handle this information is crucial because not everyone who gains access has good intentions.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.