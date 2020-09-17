Advertisement

Police pursuit ends in serious injury crash on Telegraph near Alexis

By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police pursuit on Telegraph ended in a crash, Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed Thursday.

According to Toledo Police, a 20-year-old driver in a pickup truck fled police during a traffic stop, heading northbound on Telegraph.

The truck went left of center, striking a southbound car head-on.

The 23-year-old female driver of the car and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the truck will be facing charges.

Telegraph is shut down in both directions at the entrance to the old Raceway Park.

