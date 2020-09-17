Advertisement

Positive COVID positive cases in Findlay cancels Central Catholic football game

Two students have tested positive, sidelining the volleyball and football teams for two weeks.
Playing fields for Toledo Public Schools will remain empty for the next couple of months.
Playing fields for Toledo Public Schools will remain empty for the next couple of months.
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Findlay students have tested positive for the coronavirus, sidelining the volleyball and football teams for two weeks.

School officials announced Wednesday that after contact tracing cases for one volleyball player and one football player, both of those teams would need to quarantine for 14 days.

That means the volleyball team won’t return to the court until Tuesday, September 29 in their game against Defiance. The football team will be eligible to play starting September 26, meaning their next game would be against Lima Senior on October 2.

The school referenced guidelines from Hancock Public health in their decision-making, saying, “The district recognizes the disappointment of these cancellations, but it is important to follow the instructions provided by HPH in order to keep our students safe and healthy.”

A total of 109 students at the high school have been quarantined due to the positive cases.

