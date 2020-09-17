Advertisement

September 17th Weather Forecast

Sunny & Cooler Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cooler weather and lower smoke levels are expected late today into the weekend. There is a high rip current risk on Lake Erie today. There is also a 20% chance of an isolated shower or a few sprinkles this morning. Clouds will hang around a bit today. We should turn sunny by the evening. Highs today will be in the upper 60s. The low 60s are expected for highs Friday and Saturday. The sunshine will stick around for the remainder of the 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

September 17th Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

9/16/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
9/16/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/16/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
9/16/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/16/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
9/16/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

September 16th Weather Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago

Forecast

September 16th Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Sunny week expected

Forecast

September 16th Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT

Forecast

9/15/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
9/15/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/15/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
9/15/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/15/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
9/15/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast