September 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cooler weather and lower smoke levels are expected late today into the weekend. There is a high rip current risk on Lake Erie today. There is also a 20% chance of an isolated shower or a few sprinkles this morning. Clouds will hang around a bit today. We should turn sunny by the evening. Highs today will be in the upper 60s. The low 60s are expected for highs Friday and Saturday. The sunshine will stick around for the remainder of the 7-day forecast.

