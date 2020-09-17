Advertisement

Springfield students helping people register to vote

By Kayla Molander
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Today is National Constitution Day, and students at Springfield High are marking the occasion with a voter registration drive.

Most of the students aren’t old enough to vote yet, but they’re doing everything they can to make sure you vote.

Today the students are holding a drive-thru voter registration event. You can roll-up in the parking lot and get everything you need without leaving your car. Representatives will even submit the application for you.

The school’s basketball coaches are the ones who inspired their players to get involved.

“Sometimes that’s the only avenue that a kid really grasps and reaches to an adult in this building, is a coach. And when a coach does that, it can make a mile of difference,” says Springfield High principal Robb Brown.

“Whether it’s a food drive, a clothing drive, our students at Springfield do a really good job of stepping up to the plate and not only saying, ‘Yeah, yeah, we’ll be there,’ but taking on a leadership role in a lot of different areas,” says boys varsity basketball coach Kyle Linehan.

Students will be out with the registration forms from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

The effort is supported by the League of Women Voters, as 2020 is the 100-year anniversary of women getting the right to vote.

