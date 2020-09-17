TPS announces return to school plan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools have announced its “March to Yellow” return to school plan.

Students in grades preschool through second grade will return to in-person learning October 12. Students in grade 3-12 will return October 26.

The return will be on a hybrid model, with one group attending in-person classes Mondays and Thursdays, and the second group in the buildings on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesday will be set aside as an intervention day for students who need additional assistance, as well as deep cleaning.

Ann Cipriani, the coordinator of health services for TPS, said the return will rely upon proper use of face coverings, social distancing, and hand hygiene. Students and staff will be kept six feet apart, and when that’s not possible, the use of plexiglass and PPE for staff will be used. Hand sanitizer stations will also be available when hand washing with soap and water is not possible.

TPS superintendent Dr. Romules Durant also announced the return of football for City League schools. While the student-athletes have been conditioning for the last few weeks, the league will return with conference games and a conference championship game leading into the OHSAA playoffs.

There will be no changes to the TPS virtual academy.

