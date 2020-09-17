Advertisement

TPS awarded $4.8 million in lawsuit

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Ohio school districts, including Toledo Public, were awarded $42 million in a Franklin County Court of Common Pleas decision based on the Ohio Department of Education’s unlawful reduction of school funding for the fiscal years 2005-2007.

In addition to Toledo, Cleveland and Dayton are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The trial court ruled that all three districts were found to have been unlawfully deprived of funding by ODE, and ODE has been ordered to pay Toledo equitable restitution in the amount of $4.8 million.

“By now, the students who lost valuable educational opportunities due to the reduced funding, that was the basis of the litigation, have most likely graduated from our district,” said Dr. Romules Durant, CEO/Superintendent for Toledo Public Schools. “However, the funding that flows from the court’s decision to our district will provide enhanced classroom learning for our current students. We are excited that our students and teachers will benefit from this decision.”

According to a press release from TPS, the underpayment to these districts was the direct result of ODE’s decision in 2005 to substitute an unlawful funding methodology for the methodology established by the legislature and specified by law.

