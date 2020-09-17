Advertisement

Voter registration deadline nears

The deadline to register to vote for the November 3rd United States Presidential election in the State of Ohio is October 5th at 9 P.M.
By Jack Bassett
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG)- Tyron Tyson has a passion for voting.

“It’s precious. It’s precious. It’s the one thing we can do that can control our future. We have a say in this," said Tyson.

Tyson can be found all across town, volunteering his time registering community members to vote. In this year’s primary election, Tyson won a spot on the Democratic Central City Committee by just 2 votes.

“It proves that every vote counts. So just think about it, two people thought more of me than my opponent," said Tyson.

Tyson directs unregistered voters and new residents to the State of Ohio where they can go, to be sure there votes count this fall.

“You can go to the post office, any library, you can get your application there, you can go down to 1 government center, I think its suite 300, the board of elections,” said Tyson.

As a new Buckeye myself, I followed Tyson’s advice and made my way up to One Government Center. I traveled inside the Board of Elections where I met with Lavera Scott, director of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

“You will complete the registration form if you choose to do it on a paper form or you can go online and register or change your address as well," said Scott.

Scott says there are nearly 300 thousand registered voters in Lucas County and I’m now one of them. Scot and Tyson encourage others to do the same before it’s too late.

“The deadline for registration for the November 3 election is October 5th at 9 p.m," said Scott.

“At some point in your lives, something is going to affect you that voting was a result of, and I think you should just want to do it," said Tyson.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Toledo man takes action to combat violence by starting a program to teach sign language and chess

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Each Monday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Carswell and other volunteers teach whoever shows up.

Health

Henry County reports increased COVID-19 cases at long-term care facility

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Northcrest Rehab and Nursing Center in Napoleon has 40 staff members and 60 residents who as of Wednesday afternoon all tested positive for COVID-19. Eight people tied to this facility died due to the virus and this is all according to the Henry County Health Department.

News

Board of Elections looking for young poll workers, not preparing for additional ballot boxes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The Lucas County Board of Elections Director says they will follow the directive of the Secretary of State, and are hoping to recruit high school seniors as poll workers.

Keith Carswell hates to see violence in Toledo so he took action last month.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Keith Carswell hates to see violence in Toledo so he took action last month.

Latest News

News

Positive COVID positive cases in Findlay cancels Central Catholic football game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
School officials announced Wednesday that after contact tracing cases for one volleyball player and one football player, both of those teams would need to quarantine for 14 days.

News

Stevens Gardens continues fall tradition in the COVID-19 era

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
The family-operated farm in Monclova has proven no exception to COVID-19 adjustments. Visiting the grounds is a tradition for many when the leaves begin to turn, though some highlights have had to hit the hay for now.

News

Stevens Gardens continues fall tradition in the COVID-19 era

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Visiting the family-operated farm in Monclova is a tradition for many when the leaves begin to turn -- though some highlights have had to hit the hay for now.

News

Toledo unveils income tax renewal and increase plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
Toledo unveils income tax renewal and increase plans

News

Toledo mayor proposes 0.25% income tax hike just for roads

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Toledo unveils income tax renewal and increase plans

News

Deadly Stabbing at Adrian Meijer

Updated: 5 hours ago
An 85-year-old man is dead after police say he was stabbed in the head and neck in the sporting goods section of the Adrian Meijer.