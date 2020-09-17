Voter registration deadline nears

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG)- Tyron Tyson has a passion for voting.

“It’s precious. It’s precious. It’s the one thing we can do that can control our future. We have a say in this," said Tyson.

Tyson can be found all across town, volunteering his time registering community members to vote. In this year’s primary election, Tyson won a spot on the Democratic Central City Committee by just 2 votes.

“It proves that every vote counts. So just think about it, two people thought more of me than my opponent," said Tyson.

Tyson directs unregistered voters and new residents to the State of Ohio where they can go, to be sure there votes count this fall.

“You can go to the post office, any library, you can get your application there, you can go down to 1 government center, I think its suite 300, the board of elections,” said Tyson.

As a new Buckeye myself, I followed Tyson’s advice and made my way up to One Government Center. I traveled inside the Board of Elections where I met with Lavera Scott, director of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

“You will complete the registration form if you choose to do it on a paper form or you can go online and register or change your address as well," said Scott.

Scott says there are nearly 300 thousand registered voters in Lucas County and I’m now one of them. Scot and Tyson encourage others to do the same before it’s too late.

“The deadline for registration for the November 3 election is October 5th at 9 p.m," said Scott.

“At some point in your lives, something is going to affect you that voting was a result of, and I think you should just want to do it," said Tyson.

